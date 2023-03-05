Cases filed from Feb. 20-24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-312-B Curt Adkisson v. Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana, Mary Tate and Larry Hollon, suit on insurance policy
2023-318-B Hailey McIntire v. Dekayron Stanford and Kassie Stanford, auto personal injury/damages
2023-325-B In Re: Jasen Ashley Phillips, occupational license
2023-333-B Harry Pat Milner v. Texas Department of Public Safety, expunction of records
2023-317-A Danny Lee Robertson and Stevie Lynn Jeffery v. Scotty Wayne Killough and Debbie Kay Chance, auto personal injury/damages
2023-313-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust v. CB Waxahachie LLC. and Nizarali M. Moosa, breach of contract
2023-316-CCL2 Melissa Hawthorne et al. v. Charles Brown and Bianca Lyn Brown, auto personal injury/damages
2023-346-CCL2 Lawrence Allan Long v. Gerrica Lyn Jones and Thirteen-Two Hospitality Inc. doing business as Chick-Fil-A, auto personal injury/damages
2023-350-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Navy Federal Credit Union, Michelle Wilkins also known as Michelle R. Lucius, writ of garnishment