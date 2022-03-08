Cases filed from Feb. 21-25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-238-B Dennis Kennedy v. TDK Real Estate Executives LLC, damages
2022-237-A Kristy Duncan v. Home Depot USA Inc. et al., damages
2022-235-CCL2 Mercedes Marie Kotchev and Cheyenne Wilson v. Edna Purcell Sparks, auto personal injury/damages
2022-236-CCL2 Evergelene Stewart v. Andrew C. Mayes and Shelly Frazier, auto personal/injury
2022-249-CCL2 Agricultural Workers Ins. subrogee for Mark Johnson v. Kimberly Jayne Alexander, auto personal injury/damages
2022-261-CCL2 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Anesha C. Jennings and Delbert Jennings Jr., breach of contract
022414-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Mary Louis Bishop Smith, tax
022415-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Krupal Patel, tax
022416-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Henry Dixon et al., tax
022417-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. R.P. Jackson et al., tax
022418-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. LeEsther Harris Jackson et al., tax