Cases filed from Feb. 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-266-B Discover Bank v. Dennis Rand, breach of contract
2021-274-B Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. v. Fredia D. Alexander, breach of contract
2021-281-B Austin Bank, Texas N.A. v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, suit to remove cloud from title
2021-296-B Discover Bank v. Robbin H. Dubland, breach of contract
2021-316-B Michael Polk and Tina Polk v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-272-A Darion O’Neal Blanton v. Jerry Don Neilson and Pride Transportation, LLC, and/or American Milk Transport, LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2021-279-A Topcat Oilfield Transport, LLC v. WRF Enterprises, Inc. doing businss as Buteo Enterprises and Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, suit on account
2021-295-A Discover Bank v. Heather Salter, breach of contract
2021-314-A Stanley Hagan v. The Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-315-A Martha Amador v. William Bryce Wallace, auto personal injury/damages
2021-323-A Dion Gardner and Raela Lynn Crum v. C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-268-CCL2 Mall At Longview, LLC v. Infinity Group Enterprises, Inc., lease agreement
2021-270-CCL2 Drilling Info Inc. v. Axis Energy Services LLC, formerly known as TEC Well Service, breach of contract
2021-275-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Carlos D. Galaviz, breach of contract
2021-276-CCL2 CitiMortgage, Inc. v. Hermelindo Banda and Shanna Wiggins, et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2021-287-CCL2 Jasmine Lovely v. Rebecca Kier, auto personal injury/damages
2021-288-CCL2 Newrez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Terry Dewhurst, Tracy Stewart, et al., agreement
2021-297-CCL2 Sandra Thomas v. Donna La Grone as principal of Larry Thomas, declaratory judgment
2021-298-CCL2 MFT-Chimneybrook, LLC. v. Cable’s Roofing and Construction, LLC, breach of contract
2021-321-CCL2 Walter Ray Williams v. JB Scott and Karen L. Scott, auto personal injury/damages
2021-322-CCL2 Larry Wayne Thomas and Mary Thomas v. Jan Rogers Freeman, auto personal injury/damages
022251-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. H&W Hughes Family Limited Partnership, tax
022252-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Pete Villegas, et al., tax
022253-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rossow Enterprises, Inc., tax
022254-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Vernon Ray Dennis, et al., tax
022255-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Christian Gonzalez, et al., tax
022256-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dennis Wade Bass, et al., tax
022257-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Toni L. Martin, et al., tax
022258-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kimberly Trimmel, et al., tax
022259-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., tax
022260-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Eunice C. Burke, tax