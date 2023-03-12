Cases filed from Feb. 27-March 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-358-B Alexandria Baker v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-370-B Michelle Gerety v. Marcelino Ponce Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2023-386-B PNC Bank National Association v. David Joel James, breach of contract
2530-H State of Texas v. Anthony Johnson, writ of habeas corpus
2023-355-A Centerpoint Energy Resources Corp v. South Coast Underground Inc., damages
2023-365-A In the matter of Dermishoan Nicole Deary, non disclosure
2023-366-A Salomon Huerta Aguilar v. Bethany Dawn Walker, auto personal injury/damages
2023-376-A Jennifer Lea Burns et al. v. Travis Nathan Mobbs and Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-359-CCL2 Jasmine Mayfield, Oliva Allen and Stacy Ramsey et al. v. Waffle House Inc., WH Capital LLC. et al., damages
2023-364-CCL2 Alejandra Martinez et al. v. Artemus McClendon, auto personal injury/damages
2023-373-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC. et al. v. Gonzalo V. Rojas, breach of contract
2023-374-CCL2 Travis Duane Daniels v. Ashton Victoria Jessie, Marcus Wayne Jessie, Gayle Jessie, Guadalupe Espinoza Dehoyos and Edith Espinoza Gonzalez, auto personal injury/damages
2023-377-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kendra Lea Stevenson also known as Kendra Lee McCurry et al., condemnation
2023-388-CCL2 Pingora Loan Servicing LLC. v. Lashunda Rani Marshall, suit or remove cloud from title
2023-389-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Darrell J. Ziegler and Kayla Ziegler, agreement
022594-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Justin Lequinn Nesbitt and Lauren Whitney Nesbitt, tax
022595-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Cynthia Rose Thompson, tax
022596-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Juan Rodriguez and Maria Rodriguez, tax
022597-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Christina Marie Whitaker and Bobby Bittick, tax
022598-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Cappie Dunlap and Jo Ann Dunlap, tax
022599-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Mustang Operating Company, tax
022600-Pine Tree ISD v. Christopher Dunsworth et al., tax
022601-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Teri Holbrook, tax
022602-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Abel Huerta Padron, tax
022603-CCl2 Gladewater ISD v. Ocotillo Development LLC. et al., tax
022604-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Mary Louise Smith et al., tax