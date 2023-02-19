Cases filed from Feb. 6-10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-845-B-1 Ashley Barney et al. v. Economy Fire and Casualty Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-209-B Amber Washburn v. James Elwell, auto personal injury/damages
2023-218-B Toni Luker Erskine v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-219-B Ex parte v. S.E.K., expunction of records
2023-228-B Investment Retrievers Inc. and BTH Bank v. Angelia E. Rojas, writ of garnishment
2023-235-B Investment Retrievers Inc. and Austin Bank v. Neal Woods
2023-237-B Joel L. Beasley v. Lazaro Monreal Castro and Aaron DL Partners LLC., auto personal injury/damages
2023-251-B Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Michael Hulen, suit on account
2023-212-A Ex parte v. Theodore Everett Lloyd, expunction of records
2023-215-A Don Griffin v. Brookshire Grocery Company, property damages
2023-234-A Tomasa Rodriguez v. Allstate Texas Lloyd's, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-250-A Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Timothy Labay, suit on account
2023-262-A Discover Bank v. Kelli Gregg, breach of contract
2527-H State of Texas v. Rodney Duffey, writ of habeas corpus
2023-210-CCL2 Eric Hill v. William Shaw, auto personal injury/damages
2023-211-CCL2 Lola May and Mark May v. Harold E. Wood and Connie J. Wood, injuction
2023-221-CCL2 Spring Hill State Bank v. Misty L. Hughes et al., foreclosure of lien
2023-226-CCL2 Tara Allen et al. v. Matthew Stevens, auto personal injury/damages
2023-241-CCL2 Kelvin Washington v. Kwon Elmer Keyes et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-249-CCL2 Diana Banuelos Aceves v. RKT Operating LLC., Bubba's Wrecker and Transportation LLC. and Nova Lines Inc., damages
2023-252-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Loretta Surber, agreement
2023-260-CCL2 Danya Castillo v. Vincent Bradley and Annie Dixon, auto personal injury/damages