Cases filed from Feb. 7-11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2022-172-B Josh Caraway v. Jacob Grubbs, damages

2022-187-B Sherry Smith v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC et al., property damages

2022-201-B Newrez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. William P. Aldridge, breach of contract

2022-202-B Ex parte LGW, expunction of records

2432-H State of Texas v. Isisah Sheppard, habeas corpus

2022-170-A Ovation Services LLC v. Latoyia D. Taylor, foreclosure of lien

2022-177-A Gary Todd Lambert v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license

2022-185-A Samantha Coronado and Amber Hernandez v. Gaspar Oliveros, auto personal injury/damages

2022-194-A John Alvin Schreiber v. Stacy E. Stryker, injunction

2429-H State of Texas v. Bradley Fagans, habeas corpus

2430-H State of Texas v. Jerry Baker, writ of habeas corpus

2431-H State of Texas v. Eric Worthley, habeas corpus

2433-H State of Texas v. Francisco Odum, habeas corpus

2022-176-CCL2 State of Texas v. Hugh Hasley, et ux, condemnation

2022-183-CCL2 Desiree Forgione v. Incline Casualty Company also known as Worth Casualty Company, damages

2022-184-CCL2 Cintas Corporation No. 2 v. Rico’s Kitchen & Cantina LLC, breach of contract

2022-193-CCL2 John Doe v. CBS Settlement Funding LLC, approval transfer settlement payments rights

