Cases filed from Feb. 7-11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-172-B Josh Caraway v. Jacob Grubbs, damages
2022-187-B Sherry Smith v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC et al., property damages
2022-201-B Newrez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. William P. Aldridge, breach of contract
2022-202-B Ex parte LGW, expunction of records
2432-H State of Texas v. Isisah Sheppard, habeas corpus
2022-170-A Ovation Services LLC v. Latoyia D. Taylor, foreclosure of lien
2022-177-A Gary Todd Lambert v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2022-185-A Samantha Coronado and Amber Hernandez v. Gaspar Oliveros, auto personal injury/damages
2022-194-A John Alvin Schreiber v. Stacy E. Stryker, injunction
2429-H State of Texas v. Bradley Fagans, habeas corpus
2430-H State of Texas v. Jerry Baker, writ of habeas corpus
2431-H State of Texas v. Eric Worthley, habeas corpus
2433-H State of Texas v. Francisco Odum, habeas corpus
2022-176-CCL2 State of Texas v. Hugh Hasley, et ux, condemnation
2022-183-CCL2 Desiree Forgione v. Incline Casualty Company also known as Worth Casualty Company, damages
2022-184-CCL2 Cintas Corporation No. 2 v. Rico’s Kitchen & Cantina LLC, breach of contract
2022-193-CCL2 John Doe v. CBS Settlement Funding LLC, approval transfer settlement payments rights