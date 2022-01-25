Cases filed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-42-B Salem Mitchell v. Dolgencorp of Texas Inc., property damages
2022-59-B Lyntroyce Hewitt v. Kasee Pringle, breach of contract
2022-68-B Discover Bank v. Kimberly L. McGuire, breach of contract
2419-H State of Texas v. Jared Scott Sobey, writ of habeas corpus
2022-39-A In reference to foreclosure at 419 S. Main Street, foreclosure of lien
2022-56-A Tatem Shanae v. LeAnne McClure Oliver, other civil
2022-66-A Discover Bank v. Sidney E. Shuemake, breach of contract
2022-76-A Gainsco Inc. v. Stephanie Davis and Nicholas Fredenburg, auto personal injury/damages
2420-H State of Texas v. Delton Rose, habeas corpus
2421-H State of Texas v. Gray Hays, habeas corpus
2022-38-CCL2 Skypark Flying LLC v. Jassie McDaniel, Joseph S. McDaniel II and McDaddy Trucking LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages
2022-47-CCL2 Layne Clark v. Farmers Mutual Insurance Association of Burnet County, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages
2022-48-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Lindsey Dee Melson and Samuel Brooks Melson, breach of contract
2022-61-CCL2 Juanita Richardson et al. v. Longview SNF Operations LLC doing business as Treviso Transitional Care, medical malpractice
2022-65-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., other civil
2022-69-CCL2 Discover Bank v. John Taliaferro, breach of contract
2022-71-CCL2 Renadia Surall et al. v. U-Haul Co. of Texas, damages