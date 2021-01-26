Cases filed from Jan. 11 to 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-48-B Arthur Morchat and Patricia Morchat v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-67-B Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Sarah Bell, breach of contract
2021-92-B MGA Insurance Company v. Joshua Hedgpeth, auto personal injury/damages
2319-H State of Texas v. Raquel Cook, writ of habeas corpus
2021-43-A Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Tyson Lee Carter, auto personal injury/damages
2021-66-A Joseph Cotton doing business as Painter’s Touch Painting Company LLC v. McPherson Contractors, Inc., et al., breach of contract
2021-85-A East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Sampson Fairchild, et al., breach of contract
2318-H State of Texas v. Jonathan Kornegay, habeas corpus
2320-H State of Texas v. Jessica Harper, writ of habeas corpus
2019-787-CCL2-1 Tom Watkins and Mary Watkins v. Martin Rios De La Houa, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-39-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Tracy Drury, breach of contract
2021-58-CCL2 B&D Flowback LLC v. Joel Livas doing business as Rain Guard Construction, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-65-CCL2 BancorpSouth Bank v. D&D Pipeline Consultants, et al., breach of contract
2021-69-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Levi Kitchen aka Levi D. Kitchen, breach of contract
2021-76-CCL2 State of Texas v. Roslyn Janette Jordan, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-77-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dagan Alan Hatfield, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-78-CCL2 State of Texas v. Juanita Jazmin Luna, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-79-CCL2 State of Texas v. Damiel Dejuan Strange, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-80-CCL2 State of Texas v. Quintarus Montrez Newsome, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-81-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Baker, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-82-CCL2 State of Texas v. DeQualin Cooper, et al., bond forfeiture defendant
2021-83-CCL2 In re: name redacted, approval of transfer settlement payment rights
2021-93-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Johnnie Lee Merkel Jr., breach of contract
2021-94-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Mark Anthony Wall and Kymberleigh Dawn Hall, breach of contract
022237-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Renya Loleta Johnson, tax
022238-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Iva Dell Kollman, tax
022239-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Charles Wesley Akin, tax
022240-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Clifford Lawrence Webb et al., tax
022241-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. George Jeter, et al., tax
022242-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Kimberly Brown Jones, tax
022243-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Daniel W. Sanders, et al., tax
022244-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Kathleen Keyes Pool, tax
022245-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Ogilvie Family LP, tax