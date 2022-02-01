Cases filed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-80-B Whitney Sikes et al. v. Dustin Croley and Shasta Croley, damages
2022-89-B J. James Vanderpoel v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2022-96-B State of Texas v. Dustin Shawn, expunction of records
2022-101-B Eastman Credit Union v. Tommie D. Young, breach of contract
2022-99-A City of Gladewater v. Premier Worldwide Inc. et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-90-CCL2 Jessica King v. Metal Logic Inspection Services LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-98-CCL2 Christi Garrett and Rhonda O’Brien v. Marion Thomas Phillips, auto personal injury/damages