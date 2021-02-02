Cases filed from Jan. 18 to 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-97-B Frederick Beechum v. Christion Mateo Corrales, auto personal injury/damages
2021-103-B Discover Bank v. Jennifer A. Mackle, breach of contract
2021-96-A Claudia Amaya v. Brady Lane Peka and Pro Star Rental, LLC., auto personal injury/damages
2021-102-A Discover Bank v. Penny D. Fulton, breach of contract
2021-111-A Fas-Line Services, Inc. v. Southern Pipeline Construction Co., Inc., agreement
2021-99-CCL2 Pisec Group America, LLC. v. RHW Metals, Inc., breach of contract
2021-100-CCL2 Katarina Tovar v. Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy
2021-104-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cedric E. King Jr., breach of contract
2021-106-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Clark Davis, also known as Clark L. Davis, breach of contract
2021-125-CCL2 State of Texas v. Leonard Edward Smith, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit