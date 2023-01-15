Cases filed from Jan. 2 through 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-4-B American Express National Bank v. Gary Howell, breach of contract
2023-8-B American Express National Bank v. Richard Wade, breach of contract
2023-17-B Michael Martin, Richard Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Network Operator Services Inc. v. Tony Cason, other civil
2023-1-A Robert Miller et al. v. Ernest Charles Stinson and Jan Mitchell Stinson, auto personal injury/damages
2023-7-A Discover Bank v. Branton R. Beall, breach of contract
2023-15-A Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. William Scurlock, breach of contract
2023-32-A Kapitus Servicing Inc. v. Lisa Brown, breach of contract
2521-H Ex parte Dalton Shumaker, writ of habeas corpus
2023-5-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tristian Cureton, breach of contract
2023-6-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ali M. Craig, breach of contract
2023-12-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Charlene Alderman also known as Charlene R. Alderman, breach of contract
2023-13-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cheyne D. Washington, breach of contract
2023-28-CCL2 Nicholas Varela v. Central Mutual Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-31-CCL2 Michael James v. Brandy Ann Jimeniez et al., auto personal injury/damages