Cases filed from Jan. 23 through 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-108-B Discover Bank v. Terry J. Fowler, breach of contract
2023-114-B Safeway Insurance Company v. Lisa Bradley, auto personal injury/damages
2023-120-B Donald F. Trujillo v. Louise W. Broussard, A.C. Broussard and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-128-B Finance of American Reverse LLC. v. James Thompson et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2023-149-B James McCoy v. Material Flow Systems LLC., property damages
2023-158-B Tammy Caton and George Caton v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2526-H State of Texas v. Adrian Williams, writ of habeas corpus
2023-107-A Discover Bank v. Shakir H. Muhyee, breach of contract
2023-113-A Thea Stoker v. Charles Cunningham, auto personal injury/damages
2023-118-A Ronald Lee Thompson Jr. and April Thompson v. Jacob Grubbs, auto personal injury/damages
2023-125-A Stanton Thomas Watson v. Aviss Dewayne Johnson, auto personal injury/damages
2023-138-A TDW Investments Inc. et al. v. Paul Zecchi, Central Resources Texas LLC. et al., damages
2023-156-A LVNV Funding LLC. v. Karly C. Hiatt, breach of contract
2525-H State of Texas v. Brian Keith McAlister, writ of habeas corpus
2023-111-CCL2 William Jeffrey Leadaman v. Brandy Ann Berry, auto personal injury/damages
2023-112-CCL2 Jerry Don Lackey v. Steven Clyde Sheffield, auto personal injury/damages
2023-116-CCL2 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Mathew A. Corbett, breach of contract
2023-117-CCL2 Bobby Colbert v. Norris Odell Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2023-121-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Minga Garza, breach of contract
2023-123-CCL2 Bank of New York Mellon as trustee for Nationstar Home Equity v. David Odom and Marianne Odom, foreclosure of lien
2023-130-CCL2 Ross Williams and Yvette Youman v. Joseph Johnston and James S. Johnston, auto personal injury/damages
2023-131-CCL2 Judy S. Tidwell v. Jeremy D. Johnson Sr., auto personal injury/damages
2023-150-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Sarah Carter, breach of contract
2023-153-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. Philip Brown, breach of contract
2023-160-CCL2 In re: Tammie Pollock, special needs trust, appointment of successor trustee