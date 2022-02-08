Cases filed from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-116-B NASA Federal Credit Unions v. VeraBank N.A., writ of garnishment
2022-125-B Michael Miller, et parte v. Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, expunction of records
2022-134-B Hochheim Prairie Ins. subrogee for Danny Borrows v. Craig Steven Austin, auto personal injury/damages
2022-141-B Ex parte Teri Lynn Farmer, expunction of records
2022-142-B Armando Gracia Martinez v. Steven W. Johnson and Arlander F. Buford, auto personal injury/damages
2423-H State of Texas v. Melissa Deann Lilly, habeas corpus
2425-H State of Texas v. Darron Pair, habeas corpus
2022-114-A Mobile Data Technologies LTD v. Valor Energy Services, breach of contract
2022-122-A Ex parte A.L.N., expunction of records
2022-130-A Blue Ridge Bank serviced by Upgrade Inc. v. Jose Sarmiento, breach of contract
2022-140-A Southside Bank v. Daniel Ray Heichelheim, breach of contract
2422-H State of Texas v. Susan Pace, habeas corpus
2424-H State of Texas v. Thomas Pennix, habeas corpus
2022-103-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Thong Q. Ngyuen, breach of contract
2022-106-CCL2 NG Solutions LLC v. Brandon Bonds, breach of contract
2022-115-CCL2 Kimberly Sabra Nix v. Kirsten Davis, other civil
2022-117-CCL2 Southwestern Bell Telephone Company doing business as AT&T Texas v. Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., damages
2022-119-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Luis Viera Torres and Virginia Deanne Lawrence, breach of contract
2022-128-CCL2 State of Texas v. Brian C. Steele et ux., et al., condemnation
2022-135-CCL2 Angela Shaw and Lashonda Gay v. Richie Curry, auto personal injury/damages
2022-137-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Rickey Bradley, breach of contract
022402-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. J.E. Christian et al., tax
022403-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Willie Charles Christian Jr. et al., tax
022404-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Bruce Earl Daniels et al., tax
022405-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Terry Jack Braswell, tax
022406-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. James Newton Moore et al., tax
022407-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. James Allen Bales et al., tax
022408-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John L. Coby Sr. et al., tax
022409-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. John Sky Scott, tax