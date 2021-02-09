Cases filed from Jan. 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-128-B Jacklyn Carr v. William Lee Barnes, auto personal injury/damages
2021-147-B Carolyn Sessa v. Barbara Ratcliff, Churchill At Longview, et al., damages
2021-160-B Alicia Lee Nolte v. Annette Nolte, appointment of successor trustee
2021-170-B Ex Parte v. George Levi Lutz, occupational license
2021-172-B Linda Fowler v. Kelcy Lynn Rash, auto personal injury/damages
2321-H State of Texas v. A’Christian Kelley, writ of habeas corpus
2021-133-A Steven Adams v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-146-A S&B2 Capital Partners, LLC. v. CCI East Texas Upstream, LLC., breach of contract
2021-157-A Ovation Services, LLC. v. Tamara Garrett, et al., foreclosure of lien
2021-171-A Kilgore Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Lone Star Specialty Products, v. Basic Energy Services, Inc., breach of contract
2322-H State of Texas v. Quentin Lee Pair, writ of habeas corpus
2021-134-CCL2 Carmen Rios v. Robert Ray Belt, auto personal injury/damages
2021-135-CCL2 Salvador Valles and Patrick Valles v. Salih Abdelrahman and Salah Ahamed, auto person injury/damages
2021-152-CCL2 Four See Investments, LLC. v. Russco Chemicals, LLC. and Richard Kevin Russell, breach of contract
2021-155-CCL2 Chartway Federal Credit Union v. Marvel Roach, breach of contract
2021-167-CCL2 Linda Bryant v. Gary Andrews Insurance Brokerage, PLLCET AL., agreement
2021-169-CCL2 Francisco Rosas v. Clean Blast Services, Inc., other civil