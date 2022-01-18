Cases filed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-4-B Sarah Hendrix and Adam Hendrix et al. v. Belinda Buard, auto personal injury/damages
2022-14-B In re: Petition of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to conduct an oral deposition of Murphy Express, petition to conduct deposition
2022-27-B Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Samantha Joellyn Wise, damages
2022-8-A Jamal Dewayne Bennett and Jernia Jordan v. Ennis James McCormick III and McCormick Transport LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2022-25-A Donna Hunt v. CVS Pharmacy and Amy Jenkins, damages
2022-6-CCL2 D’Crayvan Polk v. Demetrious J. Lively, auto personal injury/damages
2022-7-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Brandon Nash, breach of contract
2022-22-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs or devisees of Jess Pinkston et al., condemnation
2022-23-CCL2 Jomaica Sherman et al. v. John Bush Jr. and Grace by Faith Trucking LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2022-29-CCL2 Maksika Ray v. First National Bank of East Texas et al., damages
2022-37-CCL2 Kaelin DeMarcus Criss v. Jessica Lynn Benzenhoefer et al., auto personal injury/damages