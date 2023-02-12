Cases filed from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-174-B Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. SCM RE LV 1 LLC. doing business as City Pines Apartments, damages
2023-181-B Doris Ann Taylor v. Evant Ray Moten, auto personal injury/damages
2023-188-B Discover Bank v. Nashaunda Talley, breach of contract
2023-193-B Pamela Baker et al. v. Mary Ann Rutledge et al., breach of contract
2023-197-B Ex parte: James Anthony Maxwell, expunction of records
2023-163-A American Airlines Federal Credit Union v. Kyle M. Hill, foreclosure of lien
2023-168-A Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Linda D. Davis et al., writ of garnishment
2023-177-A Brian Gurley v. Redwood Oil & Gas LLC., Fred A. Welch Jr. et al., damages
2023-187-A Pro Fusion LLC. v. Valiant Int. Pipeline LLC., breach of contract
2023-192-A Discover Bank v. Lillian Lindsey, breach of contract
2023-208-A Patty Allen v. Sysco Corporation et al., property damages
022593-CCL2 Tax Appraisal District of Bell County and Brazos County v. Computer Career Center LP, Vista College, Education Futures Group LLP., Adelante Loan Acquisition Group LLC., tax suit
2019-130-CCL2-1 Jennifer Lynn Nolen v. Ashley Nicole Hart, auto personal injury/damages
2023-162-CCL2 Sandra Williams v. Terrance Milton et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-170-CCL2 State of Texas v. Daniel J. Scott III, Pamela Scott, Network Funding LP., Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., condemnation
2023-175-CCL2 Leanna Frazier v. Michael Sullivan, auto personal injury/damages
2023-176-CCL2 Tamara Frazier v. Luzely Gallegos and Benjamin M. Gallegos, auto personal injury/damages
2023-184-CCL2 Belinda Damuth v. Edward Liu, MD. associated with Clinicians of East Texas doing business as Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, Longview Medical Center LP. and Stryker Corporation, medical malpractice
2023-186-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kristin Barnhart also known as Kristin A. Barnhart, breach of contract
2023-189-CCL2 Larry Warren and Monica Warren v. Kennith Stinson, auto personal injury/damages
2023-190-CCL2 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Vastie A. Fisher, foreclosure of lien
2023-201-CCL2 Tiffany Freeman v. Little Scholars Preschool, damages
2023-207-CCL2 Sergio Esquivel Alvarado v. Slfredo Lares Soto, auto personal injury/damages