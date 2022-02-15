Cases filed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-147-B Ex parte J.E.M., expunction of records
2022-156-B Reverse Mortgage Funding v. Bonnie Ingram Dustman, foreclosure of lien
2428-H Ex parte Brittani Henry, habeas corpus
2022-153-A Ex parte Jaglorie Smith, expunction of records
2022-155-A Cory Szitar and Heather Szitar v. Steven Nosworthy and Dudley Nosworthy II, auto personal injury/damages
2426-H State of Texas v. Sara Pitzer, writ of habeas corpus
2427-H State of Texas v. James Reeves, writ of habeas corpus
2022-144-A Esau Landaverde v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2022-145-CCL2 In Re: J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2022-154-CCL2 Ronald Adamson v. Bobby Daniel, Joseph Owen, Cristal Denise Johnson and Longview TYT LLC doing business as Toyota of Longview, auto personal injury/damages
2022-162-CCL2 Gustavo Jimenez v. Richard Ibey Grammer, auto personal injury/damages
2022-166-CCL2 Tara Richardson v. Red Lobster Hospitality LLC, auto personal injury/damages