Cases filed from Jan. 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-4-B U.S. Bank National Association v. Samuel J. Terry, breach of contract
2021-20-B Ally Bank v. Vintage Services LLC. and Shane Burns, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-30-B Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, et al. v. Kendall Bernard Gatson and JBA Garrett’s Trucking LLC., auto personal injury/damages
2021-37-B Underground Utility Supply, LLC. v. Washington International Insurance Company and North American Specialty Insurance Company, breach of contract
2317-H State of Texas v. Casandra Bacon, habeas corpus
2021-15-A Serenity Jackson v. Lavonta Jones and Spencer Gibson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-28-A Energy Weldfab Inc. v. Flag Systems, Inc., et al., breach of contract
2021-35-A In the matter of Craig Benjamin Leonard, expunction of records
2021-36-A Southside Bank v. G&L Safety LLC., et al., breach of contract
2021-5-CCL2 Sysco Food Services of East Texas v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2021-10-CCL2 Crystal Dopson as representative of the estate of Terrell Dopson v. Kristopher Goodrich, auto personal injury/damages
2021-25-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Vintage Services LLC. and Shane Burns, suit for deceptive trade practices/damages
2021-27-CCL2 Johnathon Lanham and Brittany Lanham v. William Brady Plunkett, auto personal injury/damages
2021-32-CCL2 David Phillips and Joan R. Phillips, et al. v. Matt E. Hipke, M.D., et al., medical malpractice
2021-33-CCL2 Bank of America, N.A. v. Robbin H. Dubland, breach of contract
2021-38-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. v. Alan Hartless, breach of contract
022217-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Valenzuela, tax
022218-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Candice Gearhart, et al., tax
022219-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. 875 Travis LLC, et al., tax suit
022220-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lacey Millie, tax
022221-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Cart Path Only, LLC., et al., tax
022222-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sandra Cardona Gonzalez, tax
022223-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael S. Sefrna, tax
022224-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Hazel M. Faggett, tax
022225-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Charley Yates, tax
022226-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Andres Reyes, et al., tax
022227-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Philip Scott Nicol, et al., tax
022228-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tony A. Powell, et al., tax
022229-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Cathy Perkins, et al., tax
022230-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Maria Toribio, et al., tax
022231-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Deborah L. Sheppard, tax
022232-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kenneth Ray Craver Jr., et al., tax
022233-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. I’m Hipp Holdings LLC., tax
022234-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. James H. Bryant, et al., tax
022235-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. David A. Watkins, tax
022236-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jessie F. Coyle, tax