Cases filed from Jan. 8 through 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-33-B Truist Bank v. Mary Middaugh and David Middaugh, breach of contract
2023-49-B Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Will Thompson Company LLC. and Wilburn Thompson III, breach of contract
2023-56-B Latonya Rossum et al. v. HMG Healthcare LLC. doing business as Treviso Transitional Care, medical malpractice
2023-68-B Bank of America N.A. v. James E. Hyden, breach of contract
2522-H John Ortiz v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2023-35-A Erica Murray v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2023-46-A Traci Lyn McCraven v. Jonathan Dwayne Samples, auto personal injury/damages
2023-52-A Lavarra Raspberry v. Hunter Allen Truitt, auto personal injury/damages
2023-66-A Discover Bank v. Christopher Pegues, breach of contract
2022-1819-CCL2-1 Muhammad Rasjid and Nusrat Rashid v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-41-CCL2 Sue N. Deyke v. Arlo Elmer Deyke, other civil
2023-42-CCL2 Eddie Leon Mason v. Lacey Marie White, Michael Lee White and Patricia Jill White, auto personal injury/damages
2023-50-CCL2 Citibank, N.A. v. Michael Woolridge, breach of contract
2023-51-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Ronnie Todd Alkins, breach of contract
2023-59-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. James V. Bell, breach of contract
2023-62-CCL2 Marcus Pellum v. Oceans Healthcare LLC. et al., wrongful termination of employment
2023-69-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC. v. Kari Bonds formerly known as Kari Jo Rabalais et al., foreclosure of lien