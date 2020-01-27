Cases filed from Jan. 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-77-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Tera N. Tingle, also known as Tera Nichole Tingle, also known as Tara Tingle, breach of contract
2020-90-B Citibank NA v. Salvador Guerrero, breach of contract
2020-109-B Ally Bank v. Shelley M. Morrow, breach of contract
2020-117-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Linda R. Griffin, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-123-B Second Round Sub LLC, assignee of Conenity Bank Stage Stores v. Katherin H. Kitchens, breach of contract
2020-132-B State of Texas v. Melanie Melton Thibodeaux, expunction of records
2219-H State of Texas v. Austin Taylor Metcalf, writ of habeas corpus
2220-H State of Texas v. Austin Taylor Metcalf, writ of habeas corpus
2020-87-A Tania Rico Ramirez v. Laurent Cortez Johnson, auto personal injury/damages
2020-104-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Barbara Wyatt and Joe Wyatt, other civil
2020-116-A Aaron Wayne Smith and Korena Smith, individually and as parent and next friend for minor children v. Ginger Nicole Crumpton, auto personal injury/damages
2020-122-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Calencia Swift, breach of contract
2020-124-A ex parte v. GAB, expunction of records
2020-139-A Karen Williams v. Katie Mitchell, auto personal injury/damages
2218-H State of Texas v. Michael James White, writ of habeas corpus
2221-H State of Texas v. Robert Jackson, writ of habeas corpus
2020-80-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Labella Williams, breach of contract
2020-81-CCL2 National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-A DE statutory trust v. Havon J. Russell, breach of contract
2020-94-CCL2 Patsy A. Wood v. Michael A. Delgadillo, auto personal injury/damages
2020-98-CCL2 Shirley Lagrand Courmier v. Caronda Wall Cross, auto personal injury/damages
2020-111-CCL2 Charles L. Palmer and Phyllis A. Palmer v. Republic Lloyds, suit on insurance policy
2020-114-CCL2 Chastity Johnson, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Jeramy Dowell and Waste Connections, auto personal injury/damages
2020-118-CCL2 Keven Chumley v. Special Health Resources for Texas, other civil
2020-120-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. James D. Scott and Melinda J. Scott, breach of contract
2020-136-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Beverly R. Reeves, breach of contract
2020-137-CCL2 State Farm Lloyds, as subrogee of Robert Morgan and Cheryl Morgan v. Titleflex Corp., Hamilton Froup Properties LLC, doing business as Scott Hamilton Custom Builders, Richard Holt Plumbing Inc., JMH Electric Inc., and Coburn Supply Company Inc., other civil