Cases filed from June 10-14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1147-B Michael Scott Thompson v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2023-1154-B Discover Bank v. Gervais Dzudie, breach of contract
2023-1165-B Rodrigo Leon v. Don Paul Haynes, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1179-B Quinton Daquavius Gunter v. Christopher Toon, damages
2023-1148-A Capital One N.A. v. Adam B. Williams, breach of contract
2023-1163-A Ana Ma Perez-Alanis v. Gloria Elaine Sheffield, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1177-A James Robbinson v. David Ramirez, OPP, Inc. et al., damages
2023-1141-CCL2 Brian Bowden and Mandolin Bowden v. Paul Como doing business as PSP Construction Services, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1144-CCL2 State of Texas v. Rodney Mechelle Lemons, Rona Patrese Lemons, the United States of America by and through its Internal Revenue Service, condemnation
2023-1149-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lillye Mae Jones also known as Lillye Mae Jones Austin, et al., condemnation
2023-1150-CCL2 State of Texas v. Food Fast Corporation, et al., condemnation
2023-1151-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lufkin US Acquisition Company LLC. et al., condemnation
2023-1156-CCL2 State of Texas v. J&B Golf Series LLC. doing business as Longview Country Club Inc., condemnation
2023-1157-CCL2 State of Texas v. Chevron USA Inc. and John Bagwell Jr., condemnation
2023-1158-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Korwin T. Key, breach of contract
2023-1159-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Cody A. Young, breach of contract
2023-1168-CCL2 Vital Earth Resources Inc. v. Bela Flor Nurseries Inc., breach of contract
2023-1176-CCL2 Placid Refining Company LLC. v. Ja Dakis Capital LLC. doing business as Global Oil Bunkering and Petros Kalamaras, breach of contract
022681-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 3 v. Minnie Pearl Marshall et al., tax
022682-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Kayla Rena Tillman et al., tax
022683-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Carla A. Hoss et al., tax
022684-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Neil Greuel, tax
022685-CCL2 City of White Oak, Gregg County v. Enrique Salinas Montes, tax
022686-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Bryan K. Couch et al., tax
022687-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Credit Car Company et al., tax
022688-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County, Longview ISD v. Debbie Barnes et al., tax warrant
022689-CCL2 City of Longview, Gregg County, Longview ISD v. Sara Boldware et al., tax warrant
022690-CCL2 City of Kilgore, Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Howell Pope Hale et al., tax warrant