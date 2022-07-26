Cases filed from July 10 through July 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1083-B Ex parte v. Kalyn Martin Olivares, expunction of records
2022-1093-B Carl Ryan Harris v. Steven Jerald Collins and Geico, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1099-B Sonya Michelle Hollis and Anthony Hollis v. Gregg County, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1103-B Discover Bank v. Daniel J. Villone Sr., breach of contract
2022-1113-B Louella Williams Stanley v. Ryan Scott Bowden and Jeremiah Lee, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1120-B Patricia Mowery et al. v. HMG Park Manor of Longview LLC doing business as Treviso Transitional Care and HMG Partners LLC, medical malpractice
2464-H Ex parte v. Demetrius Armstrong, writ of habeas corpus
2466-H State of Texas v. Jacob Hall, habeas corpus
2467-H State of Texas v. Christina Munoz, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1090-A Dominique and LaQuenda Doddy v. Christian Nelson and Jared Harder, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1098-A Ex parte v. Deborah Marcee Conrad, expunction of records
2022-1102-A Discover Bank v. Blair B. Ware, breach of contract
2022-1107-A Ex parte v. Colton Warren Marr, expunction of records
2022-1112-A Paul Miniz v. Nicholas Morrell et al., other civil
2022-1117-A Texas Iron and Steel LLC v. Louisiana Machinery Company LLC doing business as Louisiana Cat, agreement
2465-H State of Texas v. Gawaine Mitchell, habeas corpus
2022-1082-CCL2 David Wootten et al. v. Longview SNF Operations LLC doing business as Treviso Transitional Care and Stonegate Senior Living LLC, medical malpractice
2022-1087-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Adam Swinney, breach of contract
2022-1091-CCL2 Author Manning Jr. v. Longview Social Security Office, other civil
2022-1094-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Josh Thrams, breach of contract
2022-1095-CCL2 Sarah Richardson and Dylan Williams v. Lisa Cazares, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1100-CCL2 Dillards Department Store No. 748 v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2022-1101-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ricky L. Wade, breach of contract
2022-1104-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Richard K. Jordan, breach of contract
2022-1106-CCL2 Adam Sparks v. Paul Herlache, damages
2022-1114-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC. v. Angela J. Jones, breach of contract
2022-1115-CCL2 Jill Spearman v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview et al., medical malpractice
2022-1123-CCL2 Robert Foster v. King Operating Corporation, breach of contract
2022-1124-CCL2 Timothy Scott Pridgen, Angela Pridgen et al. v. Desire Denise Noakley and Jordan Lynn Fasulo, auto personal injury/damages
022501-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Pam Denise Clear, tax
022502-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Paul Vaughn et al., tax
022503-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Light and Life International Church et al., tax
022504-CCL2 Kilgore College et al. v. Patrick Wayne Portley et al., tax
022505-CCL2 Kilgore ISD v. Woodley Lee Trucking LLC, tax
022506-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Moease Bryant, tax
022507-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Magdalena Olmos, tax
022508-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Shanequa P. Writt, tax
022509-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Mardell S. Loyde et al., tax
022510-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Peggy Ann Askisson, tax