Cases filed from July 13 to 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1231-B Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John Quinn, breach of contract
2020-1255-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Ethel H. Palmer, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1254-A Hunter Neal Heath v. Heath Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust, other civil
2020-1228-CCL2 U.S. Bank NA, et al. v. Careen Henderson, breach of contract
2020-1243-CCL2 Lindsay Ledbetter v. Shylashree Edalur, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1251-CCL2 Westlake Services LLC, et al. v. Shelecia C. Woolridge, et al., breach of contract
2020-1256-CCL2 Courtney Brianne Helsley v Joseph Scott Helsley, breach of contract
022130-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. AB Rent-to-Own LLC, et al., tax
022131-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Thomas R. Newman III, et al., tax
022132-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. James Palato, et al., tax
022133-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Christopher Joe Wren, tax
022134-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Mona Clower, et al., tax
022135-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. T.W.O. & I LLC, tax
022136-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. AB Rent-A-Car Inc., tax warrant
022137-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. TWS Service Corp., et al., tax
022138-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. JT Thomas Transportation Inc., et al., tax