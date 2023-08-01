Cases filed from June 17-21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1199-B General Lee Edwards and Dominique Johnson v. Tony Winkel Construction LLC. et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1209-B Logan Arnold v. Latexo Transport LLC. and Demorrio D. Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1217-B Discover Bank v. Kenneth Reynolds, breach of contract
2550-H Orlando Lincoln v. sheriff of Gregg County, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1198-A Jeffrey Lynn Relford v. FSB Express Inc., HS Brother Time LLC. and Sulaik Alsadun, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1208-A Delta Fabrication and Machine Inc. v. Michael Dawson, lease agreement
2023-1215-A Demoris Jose Suarez et al. v. Safeway Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1183-CCL2 State of Texas v. Anthony Hale, Marilyn Hale and the heirs of Marilyn B. Hale et al., condemnation
2023-1184-CCL2 State of Texas v. Treasure-Gods People On Mission, a Texas non-profit corporation, condemnation
2023-1187-CCL2 State of Texas v. Michael Allen, Anne Hatcher, Betty Flannery, John Zanek, Walter Zanek, John Dickerson, Jerry Camp, Jerrell McBride and Debra McBride, condemnation
2023-1192-CCL2 F.A.S.T. Entertainment LLC. and Marneitha Scott v. Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation, breach of contract
2023-1197-CCL2 Ginger Burns Herd v. Madesyn Daniele Holeman and Daniel Holeman, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1200-CCL2 Crissy Braack v. Kellie Hodson, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1207-CCL2 In Re: J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC., approval transfer settlement payment rights
2023-1210-CCL2 State of Texas v. Eonte Richard and James Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture
2023-1211-CCL2 State of Texas v. Erica Monique Stoker and Graves Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture
2023-1212-CCL2 Ruth Tucker v. Enrique Casimiro, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1213-CCL2 State of Texas v. Ennix Blackmon Jr. and Bankers Insurance Company and Steve Fiengo doing business as Day and Night Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture
2023-1214-CCL2 In Re: J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC., approval transfer settlement payment rights
2023-1219-CCL2 Cadence Bank formerly known as Bancorp South Bank v. 1720 We Move Mountains LLC. and James Slack, breach of contract
022691-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Diana Dominguez et al., tax
022692-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Billy Charles Stull et al., tax
022693-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Arlene Steadman, et al, tax
022694-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Larry L. Lane and Joyce K. Lane, tax
022695-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Easton v. Choya Watkins, tax