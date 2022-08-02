Cases filed from July 18 through July 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1128-B Sherry Charter Yard et al. v. Dora Celia Martinez Perez and Luciano Perez
2022-1136-B Nancy Torres et al. v. Makayla Watkins, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1149-B Discover Bank v. Frederick E. Christy, breach of contract
2022-1153-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Bank of America N.A. v. Susan A. Gordon, writ of garnishment
2022-1154-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Matthew J. Graham, writ of garnishment
2022-1155-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Linda R. Griffin, writ of garnishment
2022-1159-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Bank of America N.A. and Mary M. McEvoy, writ of garnishment
2022-1160-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Mary M. McEvoy, writ of garnishment
2022-1161-B Christopher Dotten et al. v. Jesse Paul Eads and East Texas Transportation LLC doing business as East Texas Taxi, auto personal injury/damages
2469-H State of Texas v. Donald Godbey, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1127-A Van Albert Frias v. Trisha Anne-Cuevas Solis et al., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1132-A Lenard Henderson v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1148-A Discover Bank v. Charise Horton, breach of contract
2022-1152-A Sharon Gray-Loden and Mary Gray v. Richard Ware, auto personal injury/damages
2466-H State of Texas v. Cason Johnson, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1126-CCL2 In Re: The Cel properties trust and the cel properties trust for Barbara Ann Zazulak, appointment of receiver
2022-1130-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Heather Hogue v. Ma Arias Oviedo, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1131-CCL2 Tommy Finklea v. City of Longview and Rolin McPhee, other civil
2022-1137-CCL2 Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. James Patrick Burgess, breach of contract
2022-1147-CCL2 United HealthCare Insurance Company v. Gordon Jordan LLC, breach of contract
2022-1150-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Betty B. Wilbur, breach of contract
2022-1151-CCL2 Willena Brown v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1162-CCL2 Employers Mutual Casualty Company v. Suva Kamana Investment LLC doing business as Kilgore Grab N Go and Spencer Distributing, damages
022511-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Nolan Edward Colburn et al., tax