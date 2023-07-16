Cases filed from June 26-30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1110-B 525 TX REF Kilgore LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1118-B Jeremiah Bryan v. Tri-State & Metal Co. et al., damages
2023-1125-B Peltier Longview Inc. doing business as Peltier Kia Longview v. Western Surety Company and Michael Newhouse, other civil
2023-1133-B Bernardo Gaona Jr. v. Butch's Rat Hole & Anchor Service Inc., workers' compensation
2023-1134-B Ex parte TTB, expunction of records
2023-1109-A Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. unknown heirs at Law of Stella I. Hodgson et al., other civil
2023-1117-Alexis Leann Alex v. Samuel Christopher Mock and Christi Leigh Mock, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1120-A Department of Public Safety v. Sherrean Thomas, occupational license
2023-1124-A Discover Bank v. Robert D. Wilson, breach of contract
2023-1131-A Discover Bank v. Joel M. Castillo, breach of contract
2023-1113-CCL2 Freedom Heavy Duty LLC. v. Topcat Oilfield Services LLC., breach of contract
2023-1116-CCL2 Sharon Hughes Wilson v. Jennifer Marie Fenton, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1119-CCL2 Dillard's Dept. Store No. 748 v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1123-CCL2 Rock Creek Capital LLC. v. A'Darius C. Carter and Rachelle M. Carter, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1126-CCL2 On Deck Capital Inc. v. Alliance Wholesale Tires LLC. and Thomas Brown, foreign judgment
2023-1128-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ray Skelton, breach of contract
2023-1139-CCL2 Austin Bank, Texas N.A. v. Billy James Coleman, breach of contract
022679-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Compliance Recovery & Environmental In. et al., tax
022680-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Michael Reid, tax