Cases filed from July 20 to 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1268-B Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Alfred Schneider, breach of contract
2020-1291-B Casey Wade v. Kwik Kar Lube & Tune, damages
2020-1296-B Rebecca L. Braman v. Lynn Brazell MD, malpractice — medical
2020-1305-B OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Brandon Nash, breach of contract
2269-H State of Texas v. Laderrion Negio Brooks, habeas corpus
2020-1265-A Germania Select Insurance Co., et al. v. Denise Rochelle Myers, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1288-A Chario Harris v. Pamela Joy Johnson, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1295-A Autovest LLC v. Glindalyn Hall Beck, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1301-A Glenn Johns v. James Alvin Johnson, auto personal injury/damages
2270-H State of Texas v. Cortney Lynn Booth, habeas corpus
2020-1264-CCL2 Kenneth Alexander and Debra L. Benson v. Legend Oaks Nursing Home, et al., malpractice-medical
2020-1270-CCL2 State of Texas v. $10,020 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1271-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,796 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1272-CCL2 Isela Vaquez-Valencia, et al. v. Otis Turner, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1287-CCL2 Associated Clinicians of East Texas PLLC v. Rajani Ruth Caesar MD, declaratory judgment
2020-1292-CCL2 Stonewater Roofing Ltd. Co. v. Robbie Lepire, breach of contract
2020-1293-CCL2 Brian Mims v. Estate of Carol Marjean Dowell, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1297-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC, et al. v. Bill J. Ray, breach of contract
2020-1298-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James A. Novell, breach of contract
2020-1307-CCL2 Paul D. Bryan v. Germania Select Insurance Co., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages