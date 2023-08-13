Cases filed from July 24-Aug. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1518-B1 Andrew Walker Jr. v. State of Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety and Leslie Thurston, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1229-B Ronnie Oney doing business as Ronnie's Wrecker Service v. Pride of Texas Logistics LLC., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1235-B Independence Fuel Systems LLC. v. Eastman Midstream LP., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1244-B Leah Hunt et al. v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, agreement
2023-1249-B Discover Bank v. Marc Harris, breach of contract
2023-1224-A Discover Bank v. Patsy C. Kaleel, breach of contract
2023-1232-A Atlantica LLC. v. Katherine Kay Hays, foreclosure of lien
2023-1241-A Ex parte v. Luis Alberto Valdes, expunction of records
2023-1243-A Discover Bank v. Alejandra Garcia, breach of contract
2551-H State of Texas v. John Baranowski III, writ of habeas corpus
2552-H In Re: Corey Moody, writ of habeas corpus
2553-H In Re: Matthew Thomas, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1221-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs and/or devisees of Joe Mack Walker, Jimmy Cavel, Kellie Malinda Cavel, Jerry Ray Cavel and Rebecka Rose Cavel, condemnation
2023-1222-CCL2 Donny Bailey v. Gerardo Cabrera, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1223-CCL2 State of Texas v. Plains Pipeline LP., a Texas limited liability company, condemnation
2023-1230-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Susan Dawson, breach of contract
2023-1231-CCL2 Blake Lackey v. General Motors LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1236-CCL2 DPC Industries Inc. v. Dixie Chemical Company Inc., suit to remove cloud from title
2023-1242-CCL2 Shealynn Smith et al. v. Joshua Alex Johnson and Carla Johnson, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1246-CCL2 L&B Solutions LLC. doing business as Viking Wholesale Supply v. Energy Flow Equipment LLC., damages
2023-1247-CCL2 FNA VI LLC. v. Wesley Pahrr et al., suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-1256-CCL2 N'Dia Elder v. Ralph Praytor, auto personal injury/damages
022696-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. WC Harris et al., tax
022697-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Premium Pumping Services, tax
022698-CCL2 Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College, Sabine ISD v. KPS Capital Partners LP., tax
022699-CCL2 Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore ISD, Kilgore College, Sabine ISD v. TOCE International, tax
022700-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency District No. 2 v. Fred Denmon et al., tax
2023-1261-B Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Cerberus Energy Services LLC., other civil
2023-1273-B JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Jason E. Rutherford, breach of contract
2023-1277-B Andrea Mabe et al. v. Braden Fitzgerald, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1286-B Ex parte: R.B.E., expunction of records
2023-1290-B Francisca Salazar Messer and Micolas R. Lopez v. William Chester Coffman & Team C Construction Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2555-H State of Texas c. Lory Sanders, writ of habeas corpus
2556-H Ex parte v. William Lanius, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1260-A Brandy McClung v. Jordan Kelly, Erin Lee Liss and Marjune Management LLC. doing business as Reliable Management, property damages
2023-1266-A Mansfield Building Partnership v. Alliance Wholesale Tires LLC., lease agreement
2023-1276-A Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Courtney C. Cooks and Karl Phillips, breach of contract
2023-1287-A Glen Hollow Apartments LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2023-1259-CCL2 Kari Smith v. Richard Wilson and Sharon Wilson, damages
2023-1263-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Laura Valerio, breach of contract
2023-1264-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Ellis Moon, breach of contract
2023-1274-CCL2 Alexander O'Neal Carter et al. v. Harpreet Singh and Best Time Logistics Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1275-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Marcos Cadenas, breach of contract
2023-1278-CCL2 State of Texas v. Chevron USA Inc. and Delek Logistics Operating LLC., condemnation
2023-1281-CCL2 Chartway Federal Credit Union USA v. Tonya Lakaye Allen, breach of contract
2023-1282-CCL2 Mattrous King v. Douglas Betchtold, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1291-CCL2 Old West Capital Co. et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., writ of garnishment