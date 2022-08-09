Cases filed from July 25 through July 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1170-B Mercedes Cheynice Thompson v. Stacey Hanson Nickerson, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1176-B Claudia Hernandez-Tenorio v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company and State Farm Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1184-B Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company as subrogee of Elvia Castillo Chavira v. Vincent Bradley and Annie Dixon, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1193-B Ex parte Kiambra Quinney, expunction of records
2022-1196-B Sally Chadbourne et al. v. Braydon Ziemba et al., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1211-B Evelyn Carter v. Aston Grisby, auto personal injury/damages
2471-H State of Texas v. Billy Joiner, habeas corpus
2022-1169-A Southern Supply House LLC v. Lochend Energy Services Inc., breach of contract
2022-1175-A American Express National Bank v. Sameera Ukwattha Durage, breach of contract
2022-1182-A Bank of America N.A. v. Jason Thomas Smith, breach of contract
2022-1195-A The Credit Union Loan Source LLC doing business as Cinch Auto Finance v. Delbert D. Borens, breach of contract
2022-1209-A Jennifer Harris v. James Hren, auto personal injury/damages
2470-H Ex parte v. Coby Johnson, writ of habeas corpus
2472-H State of Texas v. Sheri Alston, habeas corpus
2022-1163-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Ricardo Jaramillo, breach of contract
2022-1173-CCL2 Laurel Eugene Goodloe Jr. and Denise Dixon v. Jimmy Swingler and SSC Corporation also known as SSC Services to Education, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1174-CCL2 Carol Blair v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1177-CCL2 Etta Johnson and James Nolan Johnson v. Ross Edward Foley, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1180-CCL2 Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. Robert W. Green, breach of contract
2022-1188-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Austin McDade, breach of contract
2022-1194-CCL2 Salvador Ayala v. U.S. Bank Trust National Association et al., injunction
2022-1204-CCL2 Hahn Hotels LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, other civil
2022-1205-CCL2 Swift Transportation Company of Arizona LLC v. Clay Dell Twombly, breach of contract
022512-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Christopher Waters et al., tax
022513-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Travis Cole Flanery, tax
022514-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wendy Wilborn, tax
022515-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Triple Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC, tax
022516-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Dorothy Freeman, tax
022517-CCl2 Gladewater ISD v. Esther Sheppard Forrester et al., tax
022518-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jaime Gurrola et al., tax
022519-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Diogenes Lobo et al., tax
022520-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Impact Assets LLC, tax
022521-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Johnny May Womack Case et al., tax
022522-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lechie B. Davis et al., tax
022523-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kristoff Ford, tax
022524-CCl2 Pine Tree ISD v. the unknown trustees of The Church of God in Christ et al., tax
022525-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Martin Cortes Castillo et al., tax