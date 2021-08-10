Cases filed from July 26 to July 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1311-B Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC. v. Robert A. Ray, breach of contract
2021-1316-B Ex parte v. Scotteen Mae Estes, expunction of records
2021-1318-B Ovation Services LLC. v. Ckesa Templeton, foreclosure of lien
2021-1325-B Jennifer Hoffpowier and Cheryl Hoffpowier v. George Valton Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1303-A PCA Acquisitions LLC. v. Nicole I. Sterling, breach of contract
2021-1317-A Brandi Copus v. Mitchell T. Singleton, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1322-A Nora Nicolas Hernandez, et al. v. City of Longview, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1328-A Ex parte v. C.J.P., expunction of records
2021-1306-CCL2 State of Texas v. LaShay Lovett McGowan, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1313-CCL2 Carswell Oei v. Triple Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC., doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power and Michael Bagget, breach of contract
2021-1314-CCL2 Kayla Nelson, et al. v. Michael Carter, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1315-CCL2 Zachary Allen McLeod v. Martin Jaime Cordona Solis, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1319-CCL2 Treviso Transitional Care v. Hayse Reneau, breach of contract
2021-1321-CCL2 Jalpa Patolia v. Fereidon Hakim, Helene Hakim and F&H Builders LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-1326-CCL2 Linda Price v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, property damages
2021-1331-CCL2 Cynthia Adamson v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC., damages
022345-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Dale Leroy Harwood, et al., tax
022346-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael McDonald, et al., tax
022347-CCL2 City of Longview v. Jerry E. Grimes, tax warrant