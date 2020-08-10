Cases filed from July 27 to 31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1319-B Michael Brown, et al. v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1327-B Russell Broome v. Linda Gail Laird, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1337-B Autovest LLC v. James Neil Moss, breach of contract
2020-1338-B State of Texas v. Susan Cox Budnick, expunction of records
2271-H State of Texas v. Andre Renauld Taylor, habeas corpus
2020-1315-A Autovest LLC v. Stephen Leroy Williams Jr., breach of contract
2020-1321-A State of Texas v. C.A.M., expunction of records
2020-1325-A Brittany Hall v. Arvie Wayne Womack, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1336-A Hunters Creek HOA Inc. v. Ricky D. Evans Jr., damages
2020-1350-A Darrin Keith Robertson v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-1351-A State of Texas v. J.J.J., expunction of records
2020-1313-CCL2 Mitchell Aills v. Cristal Jimenez, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1318-CCL2 State of Texas v. $15,060 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1320-CCL2 Aysar Mohammad, et al. v. Daniel Jandres, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1322-CCL2 Jason Wayne Talley v. John Loyce Ferguson, et al., property damages
2020-1328-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Aubrey R. Hazlerig, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1335-CCL2 Treviso Transitional Care v. Donna Burgin, breach of contract
2020-1344-CCL2 Douglas Burks v. Nancy Burks, other civil
2020-1353-CCL2 Dennis Wayne Lucas v. Rusk County Well Service Inc., damages
022139-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Charles L. Brantley, et al., tax warrant
022140-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald D. Rush, et al., tax warrant
022141-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Effie Clyde Cable, et al., tax warrant
022142-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Marshall Sanders, et al., tax warrant
022143-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Norma Lee Walger, et al., tax warrant
022144-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Peter Vargas, et al., tax warrant
022145-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Pontoon Paradise LLC, tax warrant
022146-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Wheeler Family Holdings LLC, tax warrant
022147-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Marvin and Eric’s Adventures LLC, et al., tax warrant
022148-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Richfield Reeves South Exploration Inc., et al., tax warrant