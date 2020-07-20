Cases filed from July 6 to 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1186-B Karina Artaza v. Longview Community Ministries Inc. and Douglass Michael Buck, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1195-B Cach LLC v. Tommy Warren, breach of contract
2020-1206-B Topcat Well Services LLC v. Proline Energy Resources Inc. and Peter Oyewole, individually, other civil
2020-1216-B Whitney Gage v. Jacqueline Darkeen Angel, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1185-A Ashley Carlton v. Tiffany Duncan and Scott Duncan, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1193-A GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Maria Haley Brown and Ashley Neal McClanahan, breach of contract
2020-1203-A Hancock Whitney Bank v. Wendell R. Boyd Jr. and Wendell R. Boyd III, foreign judgment
2020-1215-A Leonard White v. San Juana Reyes Gomez, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1219-A Jessie Randolph Dykes v. David Lee Corning, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1187-CCL2 Acea Enterprises LLC v. DMFH Enterprises LLC, DMFW Restaurant Enterprises LLC and Derek Moore, breach of contract
2020-1188-CCL2 Marshall Mitchell and Linda Johnston v. Davis Wayne Dillon and Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1196-CCL2 Sergio Rodriguez v. Macario Zuniga and Juana Rodriguez Zuniga, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1198-CCL2 Brett Gasaway, Mile Wright, Herman Montgomery and Justin Donahoe v. 4J Processing and Skinners Grocery and Market, other civil
2020-1204-CCL2 Trustmark National Bank v. East Texas Professional Credit Union and Brian Franklin, writ of garnishment
2020-1208-CCL2 Mindburn Solutions LLC v. MBrown Tech Services LLC, breach of contract
2020-1211-CCL2 David Powell, individually and as representative of the Double 09 Ranch LLC v. Randy Baker, individually and as representative of Heart of the Heart Ranch LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1218-CCL2 B.B. Taylor Wholesale Distributors Inc. v. Jimmerson Investments LLC, breach of contract
022127-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rug Tech LP, tax
022128-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jose J. Perez, tax
022129-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Drucilla M. Shofner, tax