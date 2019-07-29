Cases filed from July 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1291-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Melanie Williams, also known as Melanie E. Williams, also known as Melanie Elaine Williams, breach of contract
2019-1296-B Spring Town Homes LLC v. United Specialty Insurance Co., George Mares, F.W. Offenhauser & Co. Inc. and Sherman Derick Giles, suit on insurance policy
2019-1311-B Joshua Hall and Nicole Hall, individually and as next of friends of a minor v. USAA General Indemnity Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1331-B Speed Leasing Co. LLC, as servicer for SLC Trust v. Becky Abbott Malone and Wesley Adam McAlister, breach of contract
2166-H State of Texas v. Kennedy Williams, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1290-A First AV Group LLC v. JPS Aviation LLC and Jason Bullock, breach of contract
2019-1294-A NASA Federal Credit Union v. Roy E. Moore, breach of contract
2019-1308-A TCM Printing v. Murlis LLC, doing business as Monroe Money Saver, Elton Murphy Walker and Lisa Walker, breach of contract
2019-1318-A Calvin Horn v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2019-1329-A Janice Thomas, Larry Hooker, Carako Hornsby and Roshone Stueant v. Lindsay Foster, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1287-CCL2 Andrew G. Khoury, doing business as Khoury Law Firm v. Lisa C. Tatum, administrator of the estate of Thaddeus A. Tatum III, breach of contract
2019-1292-CCL2 Kippany Runels v. George Gregory Moore, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1293-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Gage Moore, breach of contract
2019-1299-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cissy A. Toups, breach of contract
2019-1300-CCL2 National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4, a Delaware Statutory Trust v. Mary H. Vu, breach of contract
2019-1322-CCL2 Ginger Elder Cannon v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-1325-CCL2 John Kenna and Barbara Kenna v. Edward MacLean and Jessica L. MacLean, injunction
2019-1332-CCL2 Denise McCain v. Michael Moreau and S&W Services LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1333-CCL2 State of Texas v. $3,800 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1334-CCL2 National DCP LLC v. Kara E. Clark, auto personal injury/damages
021844-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Theresa Spencer, et al., tax
021845-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Christopher Jay Fobell, et al., tax
021846-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ronal Ray Rascoe, et al., tax
021847-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Gloria Bahena, tax
021848-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Patolia Investments Inc., tax
021849-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Terry Blen Ragan, et al., tax
021850-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carolyn Ann Moreno, tax
021851-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robert Summerford, et al., tax
021852-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Luis Ramirez, tax
021853-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Premier Commodities LLC, et al., tax
021854-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Camacho, tax
021855-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. AB Rent-To-Own LLC, tax
021856-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michael Judd Jr., et al., tax
021857-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Bruce Jeffery Weaver, et al., tax
021858-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Force EMS, also known as Novus & Fortis LLC, tax
021859-CCL2 Gregg County, et al. v. Vintage Services LLC, tax