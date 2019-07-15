Cases filed from July 1 to 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1220-B Antonia Orosco Campa v. John Michael Baughn and Get Moving & Storage LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1231-B Discover Bank v. Robert D. Huey, breach of contract
2019-1238-B Betty Jo Barrett v. Beverly Anne Abbott and Linda Malone, damages
2019-1242-B American Express National Bank v. Wilmer W. Johnson, breach of contract
2019-1243-B ex parte Johnny Travis Sheridan, expunction of records
2163-H ex parte Kyle Richard Kinlaw, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1219-A ex parte Kanwal Siddique, expunction of records
2019-1234-A Rusk County Well Service Co. Inc. v. Thomas Tiefenworth and Jana Tiefenworth, injunction
2019-1241-A in re: F.T.L. 18 LLC, other civil
2019-1211-CCL2 Victor D. Dunn v. State Office of Risk Management Texas Workers Compensation Commission Dan Shouse, worker’s compensation
2019-1232-CCL2 Thomas Scott Jr. and Louella Scott v. Sharon Jean Morgan and Walter Douglas Crawford, declaratory judgment
2019-1233-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Darius Z. Pawlowski, breach of contract
2019-1239-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Joe Ingram, breach of contract
2019-1240-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, servicer for Wells Fargo Bank NA, issuer loan trustee for OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2016-2 v. Kelvin Washington, breach of contract
021836-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Esacor Woldeselassie, tax