Cases filed from July 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1253-B in re: name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2019-1270-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Angelia E. Rojas, breach of contract
2019-1250-A in re: Carl E. Brooks Trust, inter vivos trust, appointment of successor trustee
2019-1267-A Frost Bank v. Jo Lee Manns III, breach of contract
2165-H in re: Cayla Kennimer, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1246-CCL2 Tombell Corp., doing business as Kirby Restaurant Supply v. OnPointe Health Development LLC, breach of contract
2019-1247-CCL2 Elizabeth Gayle Fitch and Dani Fitch v. Crystal Genee Pruitt, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1255-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC, assignee of Citibank NA v. Clifford I. Watkins III, breach of contract
2019-1265-CCL2 Leticia Venegas v. Brent Polk, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1277-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Bailey L. Cooper, breach of contract
021837-CCL2 Sabine ISD v. J&A Fabricators, also known as J&A Fabrication, tax
021838-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview vs. Clara Louise Garcia, tax
021839-CCL2 Longview ISD vs. Willis C. Sammons, tax
021838-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Tim Medford, tax
021841-CCL2 Sabine ISD v. David S. Haley, also known as David Steven Haley, tax
021842-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD v. J.O. Elder, tax
021843-CCL2 Kilgore ISD v. Kenneth R. Henderson, tax