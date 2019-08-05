Cases filed from July 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1342-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Brian Newsome, breach of contract
2019-1355-B Discover Bank v. Rosalinda L. Cruz, breach of contract
2019-1362-B in re: name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2019-1369-B ex parte Vernon Ray Vance III, expunction of records
2019-1340-A Proxbid LLC v. Reginald Roark, doing business as Texas Brokers, breach of contract
2019-1352-A National Funding Inc. v. Luxe Cabinetry LLC and Matthew Moore, foreign judgment
2019-1360-A Jordan Alford v. Travelers Insurance Co., doing business as Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2168-H State of Texas v. Edgar Panameno, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1345-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Penny Bush, breach of contract
2019-1346-CCL2 State of Texas v. $6,976 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1347-CCL2 State of Texas v. $7,750 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-1349-CCL2 Benedicta Whiteside v. Roy Dale Saenz, auto personal injury/damages
2019-1358-CCL2 KSA Engineers Inc. v. Karnack Water Supply Corp. and Keigh Water Supply Corp., breach of contract
2019-1359-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. DJR & Assoc. LLC and Dennis J. Rand, breach of contract
2019-1364-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC v. Chance Ramsey and Kayla L. Ramsey, breach of contract
2019-1365-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Traci R. Stockton, breach of contract