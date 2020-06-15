Cases filed from June 1 to 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-960-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jaime Navarrette, breach of contract
2020-979-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Thuy Dang, suit on account
2020-983-B State of Texas v. V.V.H., expunction of records
2020-995-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Larry Denkins, breach of contract
2020-1014-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. James Williams, breach of contract
2258-H State of Texas v. Amber McDonald, writ of habeas corpus
2020-978-A Jerry Beeson, Sheri Beeson and Shianne Marsh v. Michael Morgan, auto personal injury/damages
2020-989-A Jared Pass v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, property damages
2020-1013-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christine R. Jackson, breach of contract
2259-H State of Texas v. Devone Eldridge, writ of habeas corpus
2020-971-CCL2 Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. redacted name annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2020-976-CCL2 Greenpak Solutions LLC v. Corrado Castiglione, other civil
2020-984-CCL2 Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nita Miller, Robert P. Miller Sr., and current occupant, in re: 2730 Lafamo Road, Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien
2020-988-CCL2 Jacob Braggs v. Christon Beandre Johnson, damages
2020-996-CCL2 D&D Industrial Welding Supply Inc. v. Billy Jack Brutchin, breach of contract
2020-997-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Potisha Y. McDonald, breach of contract
2020-1015-CCL2 Mundt Music Company of Longview LLC v. Sentry Insurance, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
022104-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Jeremy Gordon, tax
022105-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Christian Dominguez, tax
022106-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Robert Keith Miller, et al., tax
022107-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John Gamel, tax
022108-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Billy Lee Sims, tax
022109-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Misarai Miranda Santana, tax
022110-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Jerry Scott Williamson, tax
022111-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Keith Joseph Meier, tax
022112-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juan B. Juarez, et al., tax
022113-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Cone Beam Radiology PLLC, tax
022114-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Blackhawk Recovery & Investigations LLC, et al., tax
022115-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carlos Enriquez, et al., tax
022116-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Katie Marie Davis, tax
022117-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donald Scott Walker, et al., tax
022118-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lawrence Applewhite, tax
022119-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. James Edward Biglow, et al., tax
022120-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. East Texas Equipment Rentals LLC, tax