Cases filed from June 12-16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-974-B Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Vanda Wilson, breach of contract
2023-981-B Westlake Services LLC. doing business as Westlake Financial Services v. Phillip M. Rose, breach of contract
2023-989-B Ex parte Ryan Wesley Wilbanks, expunction of records
2023-995-B In Re: The commitment of Samuel Antonio Turner, civil commitment
2023-996-B Briseno-Barrios et al. v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2545-H State of Texas v. Eddie Preston Jackson Jr., writ of habeas corpus
2023-972-A Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Felicia Archundia, breach of contract
2023-973-A In Re: Regina Nell Sowell, occupational license
2023-979-A 21st Century General Agency Inc. v. Layten Allen Waldon, auto personal injury/damages
2023-991-A American Express National Bank v. George McClure also known as George M. McClure, breach of contract
2023-992-A Ex parte J.C.M., expunction of records
2023-977-CCL2 Kathy A. Nelson et al. v. Hollybrook Senior Living LLC. et al., medical malpractice
2023-978-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC. v. J. Global Energy Midstream LLC. and JGE Gas Solutions LP., breach of contract
2023-982-CCL2 James Alford Horton v. Frank Adams Jr. and Patricia Adams, auto personal injury/damages
2023-987-CCL2 State of Texas v. Ennix Blackmon Jr. et al., bond forfeiture
2023-988-CCL2 Jessica Marie Ammons v. Quinton DaQuavius Gunter and Kristin Glasper, auto personal injury/damages
2023-997-CCL2 In Re: The Connie L. Melton Trust Catheringe Coppedge Bateman, administrator, estate of James A. Cary, appointment of successor trustee
2023-998-CCL2 Maria Delourdes Sanchez v. Jesus Juan Gomez, Juan Gomez Almazan and Santana Olivera-Badillo, auto personal injury/damages
022655-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Martha McAfee Cantly Grant, tax
022656-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Louis Edward Jones et al., tax
022657-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Cisneros, tax
022658-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sabja Qureshi, tax
022659-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Marva Cheryl Jones Henderson et al., tax