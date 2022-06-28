Cases filed from June 13 through June 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-898-B Blackwell Excavating LLC v. Mak Lakewood Ltd., breach of contract
2022-906-B Gene D. Barnes, Lola Barnes and Darrell Barnes v. Timothy Noel Phillips, damages
2022-925-B Trailers R Us LLC v. Paul Baird Jr., breach of contract
2022-890-A Ex parte v. Caula Sadallia Smith, expunction of records
2022-897-A W.M. Miller Construction Company Inc. v. Paula LaFoy and John LaFoy, damages
2022-902-A Discover Bank v. Joann H. Carlton, breach of contract
2022-905-A Discover Bank v. Maribel S. Juarez, breach of contract
2022-924-A Geico County Mutual Insurance v. Arnaldo Panque Pereira, breach of contract
2022-889-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Rebecca A. Blanton, breach of contract
2022-895-CCL2 Jessica Fowler v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-903-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Chadric Horton, breach of contract
2022-904-CCL2 Discover Bank .v. Sharon K. Lummus, breach of contract
2022-918-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Pamela Paige Poe, breach of contract
2022-919-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jonathan Clark, breach of contract
022481-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Impact Assets LLC et al., tax
022482-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Brad Velvin et al., tax
022483-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Bruce Bennett, tax
022484-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. 1 v. Alan Dale Rodgers
022485-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Sarah Herbert, tax
022486-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Louise R. Brown, tax
022487-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. P. Ballard et al., tax
022488-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Cain Santiago Ferral doing business as Texas Buds Contractors, tax
022489-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Arturo Solis et al., tax
022490-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Namna LLC doing business as Yogurt Bar, tax
022491-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. W.E. Pigford et al., tax
022492-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Freddie Williams, tax
022493-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Elmer Kelley et al., tax
022494-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Kayla Wade Chandarlis et al., tax
022495-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Charles Jackson, tax
022496-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Joe Winston Sanders Jr. et al., tax
022497-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Joshe McKinney, tax
022498-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Jesus Soto et al., tax
0224499-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Steve Walls et al., tax