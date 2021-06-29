Cases filed from June 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1042-B Maria Yolanda Cisneros v. Connor Reid Cox and Collin James Cox, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1049-B U.S. Bank Trust National Association et al. v. estate of Roberta Reese and Burnett Reese, foreclosure of lien
2021-1054-B Amanda O’Neil and Jeffrey Nyzio, et al. v. Hospice Longview Inc. doing business as Heart’sWay Hospice of Northeast Texas and Timothy Scott Dyer, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1058-B Dominic Betts v. McCoy Corporation doing business as McCoy’s Building Supply, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1062-B Christine Isonhood, et al. v. Ed Warner Construction Inc., Steve Warner, Striping Technology LP and Jonathan Leroy Smith, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1073-B Discover Bank v. Donna N. LaGrone, breach of contract
2021-1080-B Nancy Hooper Butler v. Bailey Paige Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1085-B Discover Bank v. Darius M. Henry, breach of contract
2358-H State of Texas v. Andre Mason Jr., writ of habeas corpus
2021-1039-A Bank of America N.A. v. Camille Creal, breach of contract
2021-1047-A JPMorgan Chase Bank and National Association v. Adrian D. Jones, suit to remove cloud from title
2021-1053-A Jeff Kwatinetz v. Shay Coach LLC., MWE Coach LLC. and Edward Norton, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1057-A Lori Lynn Westlund v. TNT Crane & Rigging Inc. and Nicholas Randolph Richardson, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1061-A Ashley Nicole Williams v. Larry Rickey Gilliam et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1072-A Rachel McBride v. Chan Awi Thang, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1078-A Denise Llewellyn v. Mable McKnight and Timothy Shaughnessy, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1084-A Discover Bank v. Mary A. Murlin, breach of contract
2021-1086-A Ex parte v. Florence Tamba Scribner, expunction of records
2357-H Ex parte v. Rikki Lee Ramirez, habeas corpus
2360-H Ex parte v. Michael Bylsma, habeas corpus
2021-1036-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Marsha Fuller and Michael Fuller, suit on account
2021-1037-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Samuel Brown and Rosemary Brown, suit on account
2021-1043-CCL2 American Express National Bank formerly known as American Express Centurion Bank v. Achyuta Siddhartha, breach of contract
2021-1044-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Delia Elaine Ruthven, breach of contract
2021-1050-CCL2 State of Texas v. Johnny Ray Smith Jr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1051-CCL2 Cecelia Carol Richardson v. Kaylee Renee Coon and John Coon, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1052-CCL2 Kathy Pierce v. Rebecca Kohn, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1055-CCL2 Barbara Owens Griffin v. Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1056-CCL2 Nicholas Lorenzo Hughes v. Gary D. Stone, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1059-CCL2 Tracey Morrow-Bush v. Luciana Chavez Martinez and Auto Club County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1060-CCL2 Michelle Amber Mancilla v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1067-CCL2 Elderville Water Supply Corporation v. MP Nexlevel LLC. and Eastex Telephone Cooperative Inc., damages
2021-1069-CCL2 Bonnie Spencer v. Longview Towne Crossing LP., property damages
2021-1076-CCL2 Mary Camfield et al. v. Dog Tags Restaurant & Taproom LLC doing business as Dog Tags Restaurant & Taproom and Sammie Vail, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1077-CCL2 Terri Anthony Mendoza v. Christopher Meadows, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1081-CCL2 Ari Eschenfelder v. Cheyenne Donovan, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1083-CCL2 Freedom Heavy Duty LLC v. WRF Service, Inc. doing business as Buteo Enterprises, breach of contract
2021-1087-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Michele L. Gilbreath, breach of contract
2021-1089-CCL2 ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Alfredo Rengel LLC. doing business as Commercial Roofing Systems, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
022304-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. JT Hoye et al., tax
022305-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Mo-Tex Investments LLC. et al., tax
022306-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Hillie Shirley, tax
022307-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Sheri Youngblood, tax
022308-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Francis Ann Tyeskie, tax
022309-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Kelly Ann Anderson, tax
022310-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Betty Godlock Dearion, et al., tax
022311-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Samuel J. Terry et al., tax
022312-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Ivy Tennison, et al., tax
022313-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Earnestine Tryon, et al., tax
022314-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Shirley Ann Sims, tax
022315-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD et al. v. John Duroso, tax
022316-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Martin Monreal, tax
022317-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Harris Industries Incorporated, tax
022318-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Caryl Morris, tax
022319-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Tommie Austin, et al., tax
022320-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Robert E. Crawford, tax
022321-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Tom Harriss, et al., tax
022322-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Victor Garcia, et al., tax
022323-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Gilbert Ballard, tax
022324-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Josue Gonzalez, et al., tax
022325-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Chad Henry, tax
022326-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Andrew Jones, tax
022327-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Sedalia Godfrey, tax
022328-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Steven Morris, tax
022329-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Essie M. Polk Bush, tax
022330-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Annie N. Hiner, tax
022331-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Mary S. Devance Wilkins, tax
022332-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Jayne A. Hobbs Perkins, tax
022333-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Robert M. Jones, tax
022334-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Theresa Eitleman, tax
022335-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. James Stevens, tax
022336-CCL2 Reeves County v. Legend Energy Services LLC., tax warrant
022337-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lesia Gunter, tax
022338-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Francisco Javier Ibarra Vargas et al., tax