Cases filed from June 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1064-B Debra Burks Duke v. estate of Allyson Joyce Maxey, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1069-B State of Texas v. Timothy Lee Smith, occupational license
2020-1079-B Topcat Well Services LLC v. Cameron Exploration Inc., CAMEX, doing business as Cameron Exploration Inc., and C. Kyle Smith, individually, other civil
2264-H State of Texas v. Shannon Marshall, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1070-A Ally Bank v. Billy D. Myers, breach of contract
2020-1063-CCL2 State of Texas V. $35,386.91 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1065-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Rita R. Rinehart and Tiffany D. Rinehart, breach of contract
2020-1068-CCL2 Jennifer Sheppard v. Miyai Armstrong, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1086-CCL2 Drover Energy Services LLC v. Pioneer Natural Resources Co., suit on account
022123-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, city of Gladewater. v. Travis Kidd, et al., tax