Cases filed from June 19-23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2023-1011-B Ex parte v. S.H.S., expunction of records

2023-1016-B US Foods Inc. v. Dean Ventures LLC. and William Eric Dean, breach of contract

2023-1024-B Bank of America N.A. v. Linda A. Hughes, breach of contract

2023-1037-B Wendy Michele Morris v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license

2023-1052-B Centerpoint Energy Resources Corp. v. Julio Cruz doing business as Cruz Communications, damages

2023-1059-B Gaylen Mapes v. Ashlee Loryn Jones et al., auto personal injury/damages

2023-1014-A Thomas Hood and CJ Hood Communications Inc. v. ADB Companies LLC., breach of contract

2023-1023-A MGA Insurance Company Inc. a/s/o Irma Lira and Juan Villanueva Cruz v. Ciarrianne Fuller et al., auto personal injury/damages

2023-1033-A Kevin Gardner v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages

2023-1046-A Navy Federal Union v. Addison McGee, breach of contract

2023-1057-A Discover Bank v. Glynaria Bosse, breach of contract

2546-H State of Texas v. Johnny Long, writ of habeas corpus

2547-H State of Texas v. Kevin Carter, writ of habeas corpus

2023-1001-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Evans et al., bond forfeiture

2023-1003-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Evans et al., bond forfeiture

2023-1004-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Evans et al., bond forfeiture

2023-1005-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jenna Dean Morgan et al., bond forfeiture

2023-1006-CCL2 State of Texas v. Eric O'Brien Adams et al., bond forfeiture

2023-1020-CCL2 Rosaira Lambarria and Rosa E. Martinez Alvarado v. Kiambria Keshae Pierce, auto personal injury/damages

2023-1022-CCL2 Texas Semitrailers LLC. v. 4L Logistics LLC., breach of contract

2023-1026-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Dustin J. Ford, breach of contract

2023-1027-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company a/s/o Guy Reed v. Miguel Lejuan Kinchen, auto personal injury/damages

2023-1036-CCL2 State of Texas v. Nadine Williams, Martha Williams, Raymond Williams, Jeanette Carr, Bobby Williams, Dorothy Williams, Larry Williams, Willie Williams, Longview Medical Center LP and Office of the Attorney General of Texas Child Support Division-Longview, condemnation

2023-1042-CCL2 Sabine East Texas Basin LLC. v. Barbara Humphreys et al., appointment of receiver

2023-1043-CCL2 Delma Jrmar Jefferson and Delma Lamar Jefferson v. Comfort Suites Longview North Longview Hotels Partners LLC., Choice Hotels Internations LLC. Inc., Priceline LLC. Booking Holding Inc. and Does 1-10, other civil

2023-1054-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Nekima N. Boyd, breach of contract

2023-1056-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Susanne Atkinson, breach of contract

2023-1061-CCL2 Lacy Bryson and Armontee Rider, auto personal injury/damages

022660-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Lon Lucky et al., tax

022661-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Allison Perkens et al., tax

022662-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Fulton Machine Works, tax

022663-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Robert L. Pierce et al., tax

022664-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Wells Fargo Bank et al., tax

022665-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 03 v. Michael Heath Floyd, tax

022666-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 01 v. Emma L. Jackson et al., tax

022667-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Chris Doan et al., tax

022668-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 01 v. Reba Lucas Bradford et al., tax