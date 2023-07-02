Cases filed from June 19-23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1011-B Ex parte v. S.H.S., expunction of records
2023-1016-B US Foods Inc. v. Dean Ventures LLC. and William Eric Dean, breach of contract
2023-1024-B Bank of America N.A. v. Linda A. Hughes, breach of contract
2023-1037-B Wendy Michele Morris v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2023-1052-B Centerpoint Energy Resources Corp. v. Julio Cruz doing business as Cruz Communications, damages
2023-1059-B Gaylen Mapes v. Ashlee Loryn Jones et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1014-A Thomas Hood and CJ Hood Communications Inc. v. ADB Companies LLC., breach of contract
2023-1023-A MGA Insurance Company Inc. a/s/o Irma Lira and Juan Villanueva Cruz v. Ciarrianne Fuller et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1033-A Kevin Gardner v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-1046-A Navy Federal Union v. Addison McGee, breach of contract
2023-1057-A Discover Bank v. Glynaria Bosse, breach of contract
2546-H State of Texas v. Johnny Long, writ of habeas corpus
2547-H State of Texas v. Kevin Carter, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1001-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Evans et al., bond forfeiture
2023-1003-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Evans et al., bond forfeiture
2023-1004-CCL2 State of Texas v. Christopher Lee Evans et al., bond forfeiture
2023-1005-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jenna Dean Morgan et al., bond forfeiture
2023-1006-CCL2 State of Texas v. Eric O'Brien Adams et al., bond forfeiture
2023-1020-CCL2 Rosaira Lambarria and Rosa E. Martinez Alvarado v. Kiambria Keshae Pierce, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1022-CCL2 Texas Semitrailers LLC. v. 4L Logistics LLC., breach of contract
2023-1026-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Dustin J. Ford, breach of contract
2023-1027-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company a/s/o Guy Reed v. Miguel Lejuan Kinchen, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1036-CCL2 State of Texas v. Nadine Williams, Martha Williams, Raymond Williams, Jeanette Carr, Bobby Williams, Dorothy Williams, Larry Williams, Willie Williams, Longview Medical Center LP and Office of the Attorney General of Texas Child Support Division-Longview, condemnation
2023-1042-CCL2 Sabine East Texas Basin LLC. v. Barbara Humphreys et al., appointment of receiver
2023-1043-CCL2 Delma Jrmar Jefferson and Delma Lamar Jefferson v. Comfort Suites Longview North Longview Hotels Partners LLC., Choice Hotels Internations LLC. Inc., Priceline LLC. Booking Holding Inc. and Does 1-10, other civil
2023-1054-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Nekima N. Boyd, breach of contract
2023-1056-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Susanne Atkinson, breach of contract
2023-1061-CCL2 Lacy Bryson and Armontee Rider, auto personal injury/damages
022660-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Lon Lucky et al., tax
022661-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Allison Perkens et al., tax
022662-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Fulton Machine Works, tax
022663-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Robert L. Pierce et al., tax
022664-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Wells Fargo Bank et al., tax
022665-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 03 v. Michael Heath Floyd, tax
022666-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 01 v. Emma L. Jackson et al., tax
022667-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College v. Chris Doan et al., tax
022668-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 01 v. Reba Lucas Bradford et al., tax