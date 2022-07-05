Cases filed from June 20 through June 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-936-B Texas Iron and Steel LLC v. A-1 Metalworks LLC and Becca Perkins, agreement
2022-949-B Discover Bank v. Gwendolyn M. Blackmon, breach of contract
2022-961-B Ex parte Maria Mozelle Tidwell, expunction of records
2022-976-B Discover Bank v. Pat L. Hawkins, breach of contract
2459-H State of Texas v. Brittany Bean, writ of habeas corpus
2022-931-A Carlos Estrada v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2022-935-A Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Ester Mae White et al., breach of contract
2022-947-A Discover Bank v. John A. Minor, breach of contract
2022-958-A James Robert Nelson and Darlene Nelson v. Justin Bledsoe and Janie Redmon, auto personal injury/damages
2458-H Ex parte v. Robert Malmay, writ of habeas corpus
2022-926-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Angela Martinez, breach of contract
2022-929-CCL2 U.S. Bank Trust National Association v. Virginia Taylor, foreclosure of lien
2022-938-CCL2 Charles and Karen McGaughey v. Rent Right Investments LLC. damages
2022-946-CCL2 Scottie Brooks v. Gene Edwin Carter, auto personal injury/damages
2022-950-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Amilya A. Minor, breach of contract
2022-951-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brentley A. Mickelboro, breach of contract
2022-980-CCL2 Transportation Alliance Bank Inc. v. 100% Energy Services LLC, Gene W. Jackson and Vanoy K. Green III, breach of contract
022500-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Easton v. J.P. Lippett et al., tax