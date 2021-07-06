Cases filed from June 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1092-B Cavalry SPV 1 LLC assignee of Citibank, NA v. Debbie A. Barnett, breach of contract
2021-1103-B U.S. Bank National Association v. Douglas G. Corn, breach of contract
2021-1108-B Discover Bank v. John W. Cochran, breach of contract
2361-H State of Texas v. Timothy Brantley, habeas corpus
2021-1091-A Numerica Credit Union v. Robert Heldreth and Vicki J. Heldreth, breach of contract
2021-1101-A Dentra Cobb v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1106-A Braxton Services Inc. v. Basic Energy Services LP, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-1121-A Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Artemus Relee McClendon, auto personal injury/damages
2360-H Ex parte Michael Bylsma, habeas corpus
2362-H Jeanne-Marie Minter v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1089-CCL2 ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Alfredo Rengel LLC, doing business as Commercial Roofing Systems, Alfredo Rengel and William Brombaugh, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-1093-CCL2 James Patrick Martin v. Clifford Earl Lloyd and Double L. Trucking, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1098-CCL2 Jason Price v. Reginald Tolbert, Michael Tolbert, Micaela Carvajal and Bertin Carvajal Martinez, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1104-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions v. Wilmer Johnson, breach of contract
2021-1105-CCL2 Daniel G. Kamin/Kilgore Enterprises v. S&J Fitness LLC., Stephen Christian and Jordan Bayonne, breach of contract
2021-1118-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bobby C. Carter, breach of contract
2021-1119-CCL2 In reference to Clark Children’s Trust, modify trust
022339-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gloria Hetchler, tax
022340-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Dave Wolmack, tax