Cases filed from June 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1104-B Beloved Tremino, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Jose Regaldo, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1126-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christopher Carter, breach of contract
2020-1127-B State of Texas v. Ryian Alexandria Cain, expunction of records
2265-H State of Texas v. Kaitlyn Faith Remmers, habeas corpus
2267-H State of Texas v. Broderick Thomas, habeas corpus
2020-1103-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of Jessica Smith v. Rodrigo Rivas-Aguilera, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1125-A Stacianna Paraker and Cynthia Godoy v. Sweeney’s C Store LLC, doing business as The Page Pub & Pizzeria, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-1129-A State of Texas v. Nicholas Blake Simpson, expunction of records
2266-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1100-CCL2 Elizabeth Clark Ward v. Donald H. Carter, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1107-CCL2 The Bank of New York Mellon, formerly known as The Bank of New York, et al. v. the unknown heirs of Edwin Lafate Kellye, et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2020-1117-CCL2 Newrez LLC, formerly known as New Penn Financial LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. David Fyffe, et al., other civil