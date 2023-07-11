Cases filed from June 26-30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-1066-B Kalyn Wilkerson and Kimblen Clayton v. Jonathan Eduardo Lopez Sanchez, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1074-B Discover Bank v. Fred D. Jones, breach of contract
2023-1095-B Kelly Martin Bumbard v. Yam Kala Bashyal Pokharel, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1101-B Scott A. Philpott v. Misty Dawn Simmons, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1065-A Mercedes Dacreshia Cole et al. v. Texas Food LLP. et al., auto personal injury/damages
2023-1073-A Karen Morris et al. v. Vernon Dean Folks, auto personal injury/damages
2023-1089-A Ex parte J.V.K., expunction of records
2023-1091-A Jennifer Jeter, Paul Jeter Jr. v. Betty and Paul Jeter Heritage Trust, other civil
2023-1100-A Miranda Tyree v. East Texas Professional Credit Union, workers’ compensation
2549-H Sheriff of Gregg County v. Reagan Schriver, writ of habeas corpus
2023-1063-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs of the state of Leemond Anderson et al., condemnation
2023-1067-CCL2 State Farm Lloyds et al. v. Ralph Wiggins, damages
2023-1072-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Kenneth W. Weir, breach of contract
2023-1079-CCL2 Harley-Davidson Credit Corp. et al. v. James Sutton, suit of sequestration
2023-1082-CCL2 State of Texas v. Eastern Fuel Properties LLC. et al., condemnation
2023-1083-CCL2 Old Republic National Title Insurance Company v. Kenneth Hicks, breach of contract
2023-1098-CCL2 Heath & Arlene Wharton v. Atlas Restoration LLC., damages
2023-1099-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. Levetria R. Jackson, breach of contract
2023-1102-CCL2 King Operating Corporation v. Eastman Midstream L.P., Eastman Gas Company LLC., other civil
2023-1104-CCL2 Topcat Well Services LLC. v. Kevin Stephens, injunction
022669-CCL2 Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Dearion and Davis Funeral Parlor, tax warrant
022670-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2, Kilgore College v. Torque Transport LLC., tax warrant
022671-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Nita H. Robinson et al., tax
022672-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Loyd T. Aga et al., tax
022673-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. W&J Propane Properties LLC. et al., tax
022674-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. James Patrick Flake et al., tax
022675-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Francisco Mondragon Barrios et al., tax
022676-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Nell Haden, tax
022677-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Galen Clayton Watson et al., tax
022678-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joshua H. Anderson et al., tax