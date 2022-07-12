Cases filed from June 27 through July 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-982-B Chung Ly v. Thanh Mgoc Quach et al., bill of review
2022-996-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Jose Sanchez and Kristy Sanchez, breach of contract
2022-997-B Rodney Scott v. Kelle Pennison et al., other civil
2022-1006-B Leonel Rodriguez v. Bryan M. Harris, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1023-B John C. Campbell v. Medical Imaging Consultants LLP et al., breach of contract
2461-H Ex parte v. Daquavion Kennedy, writ of habeas corpus
2022-994-A Geico Advantage Insurance Company v. Christopher Renoir Jones, breach of contract
2022-1003-A Woolley Tool Inc. v. North Texas Energy Inc. and Kevin Jones, breach of contract
2022-1021-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Katherine Hunt v. Dakoda McFarland, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1032-A Discover Bank v. Tmara Ingram, breach of contract
2460-H State of Texas v. Stephen Andrew Harvey, habeas corpus
2022-993-CCL2 Almalina Godoy v. Brandy Ann Jimenez, auto personal injury/damages
2022-998-CCL2 White Oak Radiator Service Inc. v. Geo Logic Environmental Services LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-1000-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC v. Community Bank, writ of garnishment
2022-1001-CCL2 Amplify Energy Operating LLC v. Austin Bank, Texas N.A., writ of garnishment
2022-1002-CCL2 Texas Iron and Steel LLC v. Parchem Sheet Metal Inc., suit on account
2022-1009-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Necie Rich, breach of contract
2022-1010-CCL2 Bank of America, N.A. v. Necie Rich, breach of contract
2022-1029-CCL2 El Hat De Americano No. 1 LLC v. Michael Kittner doing business as El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant v. Brookwood Village LTD, declaratory judgment
2022-1031-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC v. Hunter Barnes, breach of contract