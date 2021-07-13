Cases filed from June 28 to July 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1122-B Bill and Karen Torres v. Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchising, Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-1138-B PCA Acquisitions v. LaJuanda Emery, breach of contract
2021-1144-B Discover Bank v. Judy Gammill, breach of contract
2021-1151-B Triple L Fab Works LLC v. Legend Energy Services LLC, breach of contract
2021-1157-B Larry Moore v. East Texas Radiator Inc., damages
2021-1159-B Ex parte Raul Sanchez, occupational license
2363-H State of Texas v. Megan Woodard, writ of habeas corpus
2366-H State of Texas v. William Lanius, writ of habeas corpus
2021-1137-A Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Alice Marie Hayes and Tamesha Tavarria Polk, breach of contract
2021-1143-A Discover Bank v. Elexus S. Hodge, breach of contract
2021-1150-A Bradford Haught v. Phillop Mark Dauster and Ace Gathering Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1156-A Discover Bank v. Betty J. Raymond, breach of contract
2364-H Clifton Guice v. State of Texas
2021-1127-CCL2 William D. Farrar, PLLC and TJR Energy Inc. v. Maverick Natural Resources LLC, Breitburn Operating LP and Matthew Jacob, damages
2021-1128-CCL2 State of Texas v. Bryson Freeman, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1129-CCL2 State of Texas v. Keiosha Shantral Hadnot, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1132-CCL2 State of Texas v. Anthony Jamuel Evers, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1133-CCL2 Cintas Corporation v. Deli Management Inc. doing business as Jason’s Deli, breach of contract
2021-1140-CCL2 Jimmy J. Adkinson v. Patricia Adkinson Lyles, et al., other civil
2021-1142-CCL2 Lori Atkinson and Cornelius Harold, et al. v. Jimmie Harden, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1147-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, et al. v. Esperanza M. Almazan, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1148-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Ramiro Cadena Jr. and William McNeece, foreclosure of lien
2021-1154-CCL2 Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Heather Hebert and Shawn Hebert, breach of contract
2021-1155-CCL2 Iron Hawk Oilfield Services LLC. v. Legend Energy Services LLC, breach of contract
2021-1158-CCL2 Julius Anderson v. Hannah Rivers, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1162-CCL2 Gwendolyn Jones v. Laurise D. Nash, Kim Blanton, Marian Blanton, James Nash and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
022341-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Donald Bird, et al., tax
022342-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kenneth Leon Dunn, tax
022343-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. L.H. Welch, tax
022344-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Betty Lois, et al., tax