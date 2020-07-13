Cases filed from June 29 to July 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1140-B State of Texas v. Joe Wesley Ingram III, expunction of records
2020-1146-B Ally Bank v. Alejandro O. Flores, et al., breach of contract
2020-1168-B Kay County OK Hospital Co. LLC, doing business as Alliance Health Ponca City v. Oscar Ramos, et al., breach of contract
2020-1145-A OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Deborah Sparks, breach of contract
2020-1167-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Adam Sesin, et al., breach of contract
2268-H State of Texas v. Justin Blake Shires, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1136-CCL2 GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Carlotta A. Williams, et al., breach of contract
2020-1144-CCL2 JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust v. Clint Burns, breach of contract
2020-1151-CCL2 Name redacted v. Carl Davis Jr., et al., damages
2020-1165-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Monte Wallace, et al., breach of contract
2020-1179-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Roderick Caldwell, breach of contract
2020-1182-CCL2 Ricky Rumfield v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
022124-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Demorrio Dewain Williams, tax
022125-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. HMWP LLC, et al., tax
022126-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Redline Logistics LLC, et al., tax