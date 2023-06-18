Cases filed from June 5-June 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-934-B Genevieve Rodriguez v. Willand Incorporated, medical malpractice
2023-943-B Kevelyn Grant v. Shadaracus Ephraim, auto personal injury/damages
2023-959-B Southern Supply House LLC. v. Gulf South Energy Services LLC., breach of contract
2023-928-A Commercial Servicing Company LLC. formerly known as RFS Business Funding LLC. et al. v. First National Bank Hughes Springs, writ of garnishment
2023-931-A James Galen Johnson and Rickie Kurse v. Siarra Dominique Smith and Starlet Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2023-941-A Discover Bank v. Sean M. Singleton, breach of contract
2023-957-A Richard Wofford v. Samantha Liliana and Julio Aleman, auto personal injury/damages
2544-H In Re: Lamaryon Jamal Fagans, writ of habeas corpus
2023-938-CCL2 Martha Brown doing business as Lonestar Woodworks v. Colony Cabinets Inc. doing business as CCI Group, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-939-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. Chelsey Evans, breach of contract
2023-946-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Lisa J. Parker, breach of contract
2023-948-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Daniel H. Sifford, breach of contract
2023-961-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James Ogden, breach of contract
2023-969-CCL2 Joyce Glover v. Walmart Inc., damages